Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 7th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.(ETD - Free Report) : This company which is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) : This company which is a producer and seller of a varied range of vehicle bodies and specialty vehicles, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

Oshkosh Corporation Price and Consensus

Oshkosh Corporation Price and Consensus

Oshkosh Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oshkosh Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Oshkosh Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Oshkosh Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Oshkosh Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Oshkosh Corporation Quote

Xylem (XYL - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading providers of water solutions worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Xylem Inc. Price and Consensus

Xylem Inc. Price and Consensus

Xylem Inc. price-consensus-chart | Xylem Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

Xylem Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Xylem Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Xylem Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Xylem Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) - free report >>

Xylem Inc. (XYL) - free report >>

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks dividend-stocks retail