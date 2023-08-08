See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.(ETD - Free Report) : This company which is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote
Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) : This company which is a producer and seller of a varied range of vehicle bodies and specialty vehicles, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.
Oshkosh Corporation Price and Consensus
Oshkosh Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oshkosh Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Oshkosh Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Oshkosh Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Oshkosh Corporation Quote
Xylem (XYL - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading providers of water solutions worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Xylem Inc. Price and Consensus
Xylem Inc. price-consensus-chart | Xylem Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.
Xylem Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Xylem Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Xylem Inc. Quote
