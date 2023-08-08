See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:
Terex (TEX - Free Report) : This company which is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery and cranes, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Terex’s shares gained 32.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Wix.com (WIX - Free Report) : This company which is a cloud-based web development platform, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Wix.com’s shares gained 20.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) : This company which is a producer and seller of a varied range of vehicle bodies and specialty vehicles, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.
Oshkosh's shares gained 38.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
