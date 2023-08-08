Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:

Terex (TEX - Free Report) : This company which is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery and cranes, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Terex’s shares gained 32.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.1%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Wix.com (WIX - Free Report) : This company which is a cloud-based web development platform, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Wix.com’s shares gained 20.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) : This company which is a producer and seller of a varied range of vehicle bodies and specialty vehicles, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

Oshkosh's shares gained 38.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

