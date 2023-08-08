See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>
Bausch Health Cos Inc. (BHC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>
Bausch Health Cos Inc. (BHC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:
Bausch Health (BHC - Free Report) : This company which develops, manufactures and markets a wide array of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products along with medical devices, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Bausch Health Cos Inc. Price and Consensus
Bausch Health Cos Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bausch Health Cos Inc. Quote
Bausch Health has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.66 compared with 2.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Bausch Health Cos Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Bausch Health Cos Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Bausch Health Cos Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive (GPI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world, with operations primarily located in the United States and the UK, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.27 compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD - Free Report) : This company which is a leading lease-to-own provider with operations in the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Upbound Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Upbound Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Upbound Group, Inc. Quote
Upbound Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.94 compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Upbound Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Upbound Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Upbound Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.