Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:  

Bausch Health (BHC - Free Report) : This company which develops, manufactures and markets a wide array of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products along with medical devices, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Bausch Health Cos Inc. Price and Consensus

Bausch Health has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.66 compared with 2.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bausch Health Cos Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive (GPI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world, with operations primarily located in the United States and the UK, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.27 compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD - Free Report) : This company which is a leading lease-to-own provider with operations in the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Upbound Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Upbound Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.94 compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Upbound Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

