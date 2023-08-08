Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 8th:

Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) : This company which provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.0% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) : This company which is a producer and seller of a varied range of vehicle bodies and specialty vehicles, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

Oshkosh has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (PAC - Free Report) : This company which was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

