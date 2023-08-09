See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:
Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) : This company which is a premier specialty chemicals company with leading positions in attractive end markets globally, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Albemarle Corporation Price and Consensus
Albemarle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Albemarle Corporation Quote
Albemarle has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.76 compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Albemarle Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Albemarle Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Albemarle Corporation Quote
Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI - Free Report) : This company which is a supplies interior system, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Quote
Commercial Vehicle Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.11 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Quote
TTM Technologies (TTMI - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote
TTM Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.89 compared with 21.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
TTM Technologies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
TTM Technologies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote
