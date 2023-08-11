See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:
Kimbell Royalty (KRP - Free Report) : This company which owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 36.6% over the last 60 days.
Kimbell Royalty Price and Consensus
Kimbell Royalty price-consensus-chart | Kimbell Royalty Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.4%, compared with the industry average of 7.3%.
Kimbell Royalty Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kimbell Royalty dividend-yield-ttm | Kimbell Royalty Quote
Alexander's (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.
Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
Swire Pacific (SWRAY - Free Report) : This company which is one of Hong Kong's leading listed companies, with diversified interests in property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus
Swire Pacific Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Swire Pacific Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Swire Pacific Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote
