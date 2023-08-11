See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Celestica, Inc. (CLS) - free report >>
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Celestica, Inc. (CLS) - free report >>
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 11th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:
Celestica (CLS - Free Report) : This company is one of the largest electronics manufacturing service company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus
Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote
Celestica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.18 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Celestica, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Celestica, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote
DoubleDown Interactive (DDI - Free Report) : This company which is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote
DoubleDown Interactive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.36 compared with 42.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.