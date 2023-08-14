Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14:

ePlus inc. (PLUS - Free Report) : This information technology  solutions  provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

ePlus’ shares gained 52.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and distributes disposable foodservice products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.              

Karat’s shares gained 51.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Fidus’shares gained 10.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


