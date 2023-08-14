See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14:
ePlus inc. (PLUS - Free Report) : This information technology solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.
ePlus’ shares gained 52.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and distributes disposable foodservice products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.
Karat’s shares gained 51.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Fidus’shares gained 10.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
