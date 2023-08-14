See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Terex Corporation (TEX) - free report >>
Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Terex Corporation (TEX) - free report >>
Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 14th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14:
Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR - Free Report) : This software and payment processing solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Shift4 Payments, Inc. Price and Consensus
Shift4 Payments, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shift4 Payments, Inc. Quote
Shift4 has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Shift4 Payments, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Shift4 Payments, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Shift4 Payments, Inc. Quote
Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY - Free Report) : This electronics manufacturer and service provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Panasonic Corp. Price and Consensus
Panasonic Corp. price-consensus-chart | Panasonic Corp. Quote
Panasonic has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 3.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Panasonic Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Panasonic Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Panasonic Corp. Quote
Terex Corporation (TEX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Terex Corporation Price and Consensus
Terex Corporation price-consensus-chart | Terex Corporation Quote
Terex has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Terex Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Terex Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Terex Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.