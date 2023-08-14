Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14:

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR - Free Report) : This software and payment processing solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. Price and Consensus

Shift4 Payments, Inc. Price and Consensus

Shift4 Payments, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shift4 Payments, Inc. Quote

Shift4 has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Shift4 Payments, Inc. Quote

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY - Free Report) : This electronics manufacturer and service provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Panasonic Corp. Price and Consensus

Panasonic Corp. Price and Consensus

Panasonic Corp. price-consensus-chart | Panasonic Corp. Quote

Panasonic has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 3.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Panasonic Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Panasonic Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Panasonic Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Panasonic Corp. Quote

Terex Corporation (TEX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Terex Corporation Price and Consensus

Terex Corporation Price and Consensus

Terex Corporation price-consensus-chart | Terex Corporation Quote

Terex has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Terex Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Terex Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Terex Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Terex Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Terex Corporation (TEX) - free report >>

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) - free report >>

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-discretionary