We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY - Free Report) : This healthcare services company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.5% over the last 60 days.
Surgery Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus
Surgery Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Surgery Partners, Inc. Quote
Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dream Finders Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote
Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Cadre Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cadre Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadre Holdings, Inc. Quote
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading national homebuilders, primarily engaged in the construction and sale of single-family houses both in the entry-level and move-up markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus
D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
KB Financial Group Inc. (KB - Free Report) : This commercial bank in Korea which provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
KB Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus
KB Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | KB Financial Group Inc Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.