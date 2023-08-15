Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY - Free Report) : This healthcare services company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.5% over the last 60 days.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading national homebuilders, primarily engaged in the construction and sale of single-family houses both in the entry-level and move-up markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB - Free Report) : This commercial bank in Korea which provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

 

 


 


