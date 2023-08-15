Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 15th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Bausch has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.54, compared with 2.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This company which is a bank holding company for First Business Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

First Business has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.85 compared with 9.40 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB - Free Report) : This company which provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

KB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.86 compared with 11.10 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


