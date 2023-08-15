See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 15th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Bausch has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.54, compared with 2.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This company which is a bank holding company for First Business Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
First Business has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.85 compared with 9.40 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
KB Financial Group Inc. (KB - Free Report) : This company which provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
KB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.86 compared with 11.10 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.