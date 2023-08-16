Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.5% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.  

 

 


 


