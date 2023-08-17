We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest independent natural gas compression services providers across the United States in terms of fleet horsepower, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
First Internet Bancorp (INBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This company which operates as a diversified conglomerate involved in property, aviation, beverages, marine, trading, and industrial sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
OFG Bancorp (OFG - Free Report) : This financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR - Free Report) : This company which is a global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing, and active packaging solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
