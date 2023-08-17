Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 17th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:

Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.23, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This company which is a bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25 compared with 10.40 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF - Free Report) : This oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Enerplus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.80 compared with 14.90 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

