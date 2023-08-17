See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 17th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.23, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This company which is a bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25 compared with 10.40 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Enerplus Corporation (ERF - Free Report) : This oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Enerplus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.80 compared with 14.90 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.