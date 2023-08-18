We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) : This technology company that provides platform for developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps has, seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 94.3% over the last 60 days.
AppLovin Corporation Price and Consensus
AppLovin Corporation price-consensus-chart | AppLovin Corporation Quote
MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in South America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
MercadoLibre, Inc. Price and Consensus
MercadoLibre, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MercadoLibre, Inc. Quote
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This banking company which serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus
Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This financial services company in Korea has, seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price-consensus-chart | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC - Free Report) : This company which develops, manufactures and markets a wide array of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products along with medical devices has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Bausch Health Cos Inc. Price and Consensus
Bausch Health Cos Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bausch Health Cos Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.