Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY - Free Report) : This ultra-low fare carrier which offers scheduled-passenger airline service in Ireland, the UK, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Ryanair Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Ryanair Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Ryanair Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Ryanair Holdings PLC Quote

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This company which serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB - Free Report) : This company which engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Hubbell Inc Price and Consensus

Hubbell Inc Price and Consensus

Hubbell Inc price-consensus-chart | Hubbell Inc Quote

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This financial services company from Korea’s,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price-consensus-chart | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.  

 


 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - free report >>

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG) - free report >>

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) - free report >>

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) - free report >>

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) - free report >>

Published in

finance industrial-products transportation