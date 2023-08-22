We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY - Free Report) : This ultra-low fare carrier which offers scheduled-passenger airline service in Ireland, the UK, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This company which serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB - Free Report) : This company which engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This financial services company from Korea’s,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.