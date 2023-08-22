Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22:

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This financial services company from Korea’s has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This company whichserves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.6%, compared with the industry average of 10.0%.

