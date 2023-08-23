See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This automotive retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.94, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.59 compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY - Free Report) : This paints and coatings company which has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Akzo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.59 compared with 47.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.