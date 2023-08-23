Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This automotive retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.94, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.59 compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY - Free Report) : This paints and coatings company which has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Akzo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.59 compared with 47.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

