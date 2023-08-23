See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23:
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) : This water infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.
Consolidated Water’s shares gained 27.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
James Hardie Industries plc (JHX - Free Report) : This construction products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
James Hardie’s shares gained 16.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Alexander's shares gained 14.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.