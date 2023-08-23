Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23:

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) : This water infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

Consolidated Water’s shares gained 27.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX - Free Report) : This construction products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.    

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus

James Hardie Industries PLC. price-consensus-chart | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote

James Hardie’s shares gained 16.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price

James Hardie Industries PLC. price | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

Alexander's shares gained 14.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alexander's, Inc. Price

Alexander's, Inc. Price

Alexander's, Inc. price | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


James Hardie Industries PLC. (JHX) - free report >>

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) - free report >>

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) - free report >>

Published in

finance utilities