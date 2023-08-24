Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24:

Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This automobile company carriesa Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.09, compared with 4.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) : This company which provides banking and financial services  carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

HSBC Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.49 compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Business Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

First Business has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.58 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


