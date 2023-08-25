Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP - Free Report) : This specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) : This company which provides metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN - Free Report) : This company which provides asset optimization software solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT - Free Report) : This non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) :This company which provides transportation and logistics services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


computers medical oil-energy transportation