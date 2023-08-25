We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP - Free Report) : This specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) : This company which provides metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN - Free Report) : This company which provides asset optimization software solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT - Free Report) : This non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) :This company which provides transportation and logistics services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.