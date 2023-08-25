Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25:

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

ANI’s shares gained 37.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN - Free Report) : This company which provides asset optimization software solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.  

Aspen’s shares gained 17.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR - Free Report) : This networking software solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Extreme's shares gained 47.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

