Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25:
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
ANI’s shares gained 37.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN - Free Report) : This company which provides asset optimization software solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Aspen’s shares gained 17.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR - Free Report) : This networking software solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Extreme's shares gained 47.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
