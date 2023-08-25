Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25:

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT - Free Report) : This non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Granite has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.59, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company which provides transportation and logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Covenant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.66 compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Vistra Corp. (VST - Free Report) : This energy company which provides electricity and power generation has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Vistra has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.75 compared with 27.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

