New Strong Buy Stocks for August 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CRH plc (CRH - Free Report) : This manufacturer of building materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
Guess?, Inc. (GES - Free Report) : This apparel and accessories company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This large fashion retailing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This residential finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.