Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 28th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:
Franklin Covey Co. (FC - Free Report) : This training and consulting services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Franklin Covey has a PEG ratio of 1.81 compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) : This operator of water production and water treatment plants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.
Consolidated Water has a PEG ratio of 2.35 compared with 2.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH - Free Report) : This home and alternate site infusion services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.
Option Care has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
