Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

O-I Glass, Inc. (OI - Free Report) : This manufacturer of glass containers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

O-I Glass, Inc. Price and Consensus

O-I Glass has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.07, compared with 20.56 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

O-I Glass, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA - Free Report) : This banking company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price and Consensus

Banco Bilbao has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.71, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


