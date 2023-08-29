See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 29th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:
O-I Glass, Inc. (OI - Free Report) : This manufacturer of glass containers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
O-I Glass, Inc. Price and Consensus
O-I Glass, Inc. price-consensus-chart | O-I Glass, Inc. Quote
O-I Glass has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.07, compared with 20.56 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
O-I Glass, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
O-I Glass, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | O-I Glass, Inc. Quote
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA - Free Report) : This banking company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price and Consensus
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote
Banco Bilbao has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.71, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote
