Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR - Free Report) : This networking solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Extreme Networks has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK - Free Report) : This software and cloud solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Splunk has a PEG ratio of 1.48 compared with 11.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


