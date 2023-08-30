Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and services semiconductor equipments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Frontline plc (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

