Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 30th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.

Heritage has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.10, compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT - Free Report) : This non-operated oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Granite Ridge has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.57, compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


