Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM - Free Report) : This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.1%, compared with the industry average of 8.7%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.5%, compared with the industry average of 10.1%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF - Free Report) : This financial holding company for Summit Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Summit Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Summit Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Summit Financial Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of nearly 3%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Summit Financial Group, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) - free report >>

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) - free report >>

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) - free report >>

Published in

finance