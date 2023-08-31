See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM - Free Report) : This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.1%, compared with the industry average of 8.7%.
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.5%, compared with the industry average of 10.1%.
Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF - Free Report) : This financial holding company for Summit Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of nearly 3%.
