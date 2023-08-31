Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:

Standex International Corporation (SXI - Free Report) : This supplier to the commercial and industrial sector has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Standex International Corporation Price and Consensus

Standex International Corporation Price and Consensus

Standex International Corporation price-consensus-chart | Standex International Corporation Quote

Standex’s shares gained 12.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of B.

Standex International Corporation Price

Standex International Corporation Price

Standex International Corporation price | Standex International Corporation Quote

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK - Free Report) : This building products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Quote

Gibraltar’s shares gained 41.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Price

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Price

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. price | Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Quote

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) : This specialty insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Quote

Kinsale Capital’s shares gained 27.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Price

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Price

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. price | Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) - free report >>

Standex International Corporation (SXI) - free report >>

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) - free report >>

Published in

home-builder