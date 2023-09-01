See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) - free report >>
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) - free report >>
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. price-consensus-chart | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11%, compared with the industry average of 10.1%.
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. dividend-yield-ttm | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF - Free Report) : This franchise bottling company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. dividend-yield-ttm | Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.