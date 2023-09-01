Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG - Free Report) : This aircraft components company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Transdigm Group Incorporated Price and Consensus

Transdigm Group Incorporated Price and Consensus

Transdigm Group Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Transdigm Group Incorporated Quote

TransDigm’s shares gained 13.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of B.

Transdigm Group Incorporated Price

Transdigm Group Incorporated Price

Transdigm Group Incorporated price | Transdigm Group Incorporated Quote

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) : This marine transportation services company catering to oil industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

Teekay’s shares gained 7.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price

Teekay Tankers Ltd. price | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. price-consensus-chart | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote

BlackRock TCP’s shares gained 15% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. price | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) - free report >>

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. (TCPC) - free report >>

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace