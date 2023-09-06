See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 5th:
Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Swedbank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.37, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Publicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY - Free Report) : This marketing, communications, and digital business transformation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Publicis Groupe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.15, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
OFS Capital Corporation (OFS - Free Report) : This business development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
OFS Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.18, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
