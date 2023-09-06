Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 5th:

Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Swedbank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.37, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of B.

Publicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY - Free Report) : This marketing, communications, and digital business transformation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Publicis Groupe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.15, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS - Free Report) : This business development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

OFS Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.18, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


