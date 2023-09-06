We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM - Free Report) : This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote
Sierra Bancorp (BSRR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Sierra Bancorp Price and Consensus
Sierra Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Sierra Bancorp Quote
TIM S.A. (TIMB - Free Report) : This telecommunications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
Camtek Ltd. (CAMT - Free Report) : This inspection and metrology equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Camtek Ltd. Price and Consensus
Camtek Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Camtek Ltd. Quote
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) : This operator of water production and water treatment plants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote
