Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM - Free Report) : This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Sierra Bancorp Price and Consensus

Sierra Bancorp Price and Consensus

Sierra Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Sierra Bancorp Quote

TIM S.A. (TIMB - Free Report) : This telecommunications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT - Free Report) : This inspection and metrology equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Camtek Ltd. Price and Consensus

Camtek Ltd. Price and Consensus

Camtek Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Camtek Ltd. Quote

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) : This operator of water production and water treatment plants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) - free report >>

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) - free report >>

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) - free report >>

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) - free report >>

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB) - free report >>

Published in

finance oil-energy