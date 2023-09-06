Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM - Free Report) : This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.8%, compared with the industry average of 8.4%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Sierra Bancorp Price and Consensus

Sierra Bancorp Price and Consensus

Sierra Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Sierra Bancorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sierra Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Sierra Bancorp Quote

TIM S.A. (TIMB - Free Report) : This telecommunications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%.

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) - free report >>

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) - free report >>

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB) - free report >>

Published in

communications