Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM - Free Report) : This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.8%, compared with the industry average of 8.4%.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote
Sierra Bancorp (BSRR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Sierra Bancorp Price and Consensus
Sierra Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Sierra Bancorp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.
Sierra Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Sierra Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Sierra Bancorp Quote
TIM S.A. (TIMB - Free Report) : This telecommunications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%.
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
