Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT - Free Report) : This inspection and metrology equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Camtek Ltd. Price and Consensus

Camtek’s shares gained 87.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Camtek Ltd. Price

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) : This operator of water production and water treatment plants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Water’s shares gained 27.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM - Free Report) : This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone’s shares gained 7.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price

