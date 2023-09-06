See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:
Camtek Ltd. (CAMT - Free Report) : This inspection and metrology equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Camtek’s shares gained 87.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) : This operator of water production and water treatment plants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.
Consolidated Water’s shares gained 27.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM - Free Report) : This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Black Stone’s shares gained 7.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
