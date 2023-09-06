See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:
MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN - Free Report) : This interior furnishings company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
MillerKnoll has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.76, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) : This marine transportation services company catering to the oil industry carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.96, compared with 21.08 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII - Free Report) : This company that provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Heidrick & Struggles has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.70, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
