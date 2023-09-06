Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:

MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN - Free Report) : This interior furnishings company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

MillerKnoll, Inc. Price and Consensus

MillerKnoll, Inc. Price and Consensus

MillerKnoll, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MillerKnoll, Inc. Quote

MillerKnoll has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.76, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

MillerKnoll, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MillerKnoll, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MillerKnoll, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MillerKnoll, Inc. Quote

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) : This marine transportation services company catering to the oil industry carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.96, compared with 21.08 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII - Free Report) : This company that provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Quote

Heidrick & Struggles has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.70, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) - free report >>

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) - free report >>

MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) - free report >>

Published in

transportation