See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) - free report >>
Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) - free report >>
Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 6th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) : This operator of water production and water treatment plants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote
Consolidated Water has a PEG ratio of 2.40 compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote
MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN - Free Report) : This interior furnishings company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
MillerKnoll, Inc. Price and Consensus
MillerKnoll, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MillerKnoll, Inc. Quote
MillerKnoll has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
MillerKnoll, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
MillerKnoll, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | MillerKnoll, Inc. Quote
Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH - Free Report) : This home and alternate site infusion services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.
Option Care Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Option Care Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Option Care Health, Inc. Quote
Option Care has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Option Care Health, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Option Care Health, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Option Care Health, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.