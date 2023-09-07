Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 7th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.1%, compared with the industry average of nearly 10%.

nVent Electric plc (NVT - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and services electrical connection and protection products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

finance