Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 7th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.1%, compared with the industry average of nearly 10%.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Quote
nVent Electric plc (NVT - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and services electrical connection and protection products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
nVent Electric PLC Price and Consensus
nVent Electric PLC price-consensus-chart | nVent Electric PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
nVent Electric PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
nVent Electric PLC dividend-yield-ttm | nVent Electric PLC Quote
