See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) - free report >>
Crane Company (CR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) - free report >>
Crane Company (CR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:
Crane Company (CR - Free Report) : This engineered industrial products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Crane Company Price and Consensus
Crane Company price-consensus-chart | Crane Company Quote
Crane has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 21.55, compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Crane Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Crane Company pe-ratio-ttm | Crane Company Quote
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This transportation and logistics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Covenant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.20, compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN - Free Report) : This full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Titan Machinery Inc. Price and Consensus
Titan Machinery Inc. price-consensus-chart | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote
Titan Machinery has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.81, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Titan Machinery Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Titan Machinery Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.