Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. price-consensus-chart | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote

PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) : This operator of water production and water treatment plants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Swedbank AB Price and Consensus

Swedbank AB Price and Consensus

Swedbank AB price-consensus-chart | Swedbank AB Quote

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) - free report >>

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) - free report >>

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. (TCPC) - free report >>

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) - free report >>

Swedbank AB (SWDBY) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks finance insurance