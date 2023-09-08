We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) : This operator of water production and water treatment plants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.
