Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. price-consensus-chart | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.1%, compared with the industry average of nearly 10%.

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. dividend-yield-ttm | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote

PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

PACCAR Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PACCAR Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PACCAR Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PACCAR Inc. Quote

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO - Free Report) : This clothing, accessories, and personal care products retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) - free report >>

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) - free report >>

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. (TCPC) - free report >>

Published in

retail