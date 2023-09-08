See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) - free report >>
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) - free report >>
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. price-consensus-chart | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.1%, compared with the industry average of nearly 10%.
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. dividend-yield-ttm | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote
PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus
PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
PACCAR Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
PACCAR Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PACCAR Inc. Quote
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO - Free Report) : This clothing, accessories, and personal care products retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.