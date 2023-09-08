See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) - free report >>
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) - free report >>
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) : This operator of water production and water treatment plants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote
Consolidated Water’s shares gained 33.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote
Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Swedbank AB Price and Consensus
Swedbank AB price-consensus-chart | Swedbank AB Quote
Swedbank’s shares gained 4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Swedbank AB Price
Swedbank AB price | Swedbank AB Quote
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO - Free Report) : This clothing, accessories, and personal care products retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote
American Eagle’s shares gained 41.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Price
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. price | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.