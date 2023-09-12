We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
TransAlta (TAC - Free Report) : This company which is Canada's largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 35.5% over the last 60 days.
TransAlta Corporation Price and Consensus
TransAlta Corporation price-consensus-chart | TransAlta Corporation Quote
Grifols (GRFS - Free Report) : This company which operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector is engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.0% over the last 60 days.
Grifols, S.A. Price and Consensus
Grifols, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grifols, S.A. Quote
KB Financial Group (KB - Free Report) : This commercial bank in Korea which provides credit and related financial services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 day.
KB Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus
KB Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | KB Financial Group Inc Quote
Brown & Brown (BRO - Free Report) : This company which markets and sells insurance products and services primarily in the United States, as well as in London, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Brown & Brown, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brown & Brown, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brown & Brown, Inc. Quote
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT - Free Report) : This company which is a scaled, non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.