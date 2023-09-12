Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

TransAlta (TAC - Free Report) : This company which is Canada's largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 35.5% over the last 60 days.

Grifols (GRFS - Free Report) : This company which operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector is engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.0% over the last 60 days.

KB Financial Group (KB - Free Report) : This commercial bank in Korea which provides credit and related financial services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 day.

Brown & Brown (BRO - Free Report) : This company which markets and sells insurance products and services primarily in the United States, as well as in London, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT - Free Report) : This company which is a scaled, non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


