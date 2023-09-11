See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Septemeber 11th:
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This company which is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote
Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of information technology solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Dell Technologies Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Dell Technologies Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote
nVent Electric (NVT - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.3% over the last 60 days.
nVent Electric PLC Price and Consensus
nVent Electric PLC price-consensus-chart | nVent Electric PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
nVent Electric PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
nVent Electric PLC dividend-yield-ttm | nVent Electric PLC Quote
