Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Septemeber 11th:

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This company which is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.

Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of information technology solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

nVent Electric (NVT - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


Published in

computers dividend-stocks retail