Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today September 11th:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Splunk (SPLK - Free Report) : This company which provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.

Splunk has a PEG ratio of 1.34 compared with 11.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

