Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:  

TransAlta (TAC - Free Report) : This company which is Canada's largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.5% over the last 60 days.

TransAlta has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.66 compared with 26.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

GIII Apparel Group (GIII - Free Report) : This company which manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

GIII Apparel Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64 compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

KB Financial Group (KB - Free Report) : This commercial bank in Korea which provides credit and related financial services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

KB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.14 compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


