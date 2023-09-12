See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
TransAlta Corporation (TAC) - free report >>
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
TransAlta Corporation (TAC) - free report >>
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:
TransAlta (TAC - Free Report) : This company which is Canada's largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.5% over the last 60 days.
TransAlta Corporation Price and Consensus
TransAlta Corporation price-consensus-chart | TransAlta Corporation Quote
TransAlta has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.66 compared with 26.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
TransAlta Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
TransAlta Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | TransAlta Corporation Quote
GIII Apparel Group (GIII - Free Report) : This company which manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Price and Consensus
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. price-consensus-chart | G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Quote
GIII Apparel Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64 compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. PE Ratio (TTM)
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. pe-ratio-ttm | G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Quote
KB Financial Group (KB - Free Report) : This commercial bank in Korea which provides credit and related financial services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.
KB Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus
KB Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | KB Financial Group Inc Quote
KB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.14 compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
KB Financial Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
KB Financial Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | KB Financial Group Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.