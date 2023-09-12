Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today September 12th:

Option Care Health (OPCH - Free Report) : This company which provides infusion and home care management solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Option Care Health has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Nidec (NJDCY - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of small precision motors, mid-size motors, machinery and power supplies, and other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Nidec has a PEG ratio of 1.38 compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

American Woodmark (AMWD - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest manufacturers of kitchen and bath cabinets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 2.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

