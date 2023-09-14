Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Business First Bancshares (BFST - Free Report) : This company which provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 day.

AMark Precious Metals (AMRK - Free Report) : This company which operates as a full-service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive (GPI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world, with operations primarily located in the United States and the U.K, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This company which is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (ZWS - Free Report) : This advanced water system solutions company which is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


