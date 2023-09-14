We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Business First Bancshares (BFST - Free Report) : This company which provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 day.
Business First Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Business First Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Business First Bancshares, Inc. Quote
AMark Precious Metals (AMRK - Free Report) : This company which operates as a full-service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Price and Consensus
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive (GPI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world, with operations primarily located in the United States and the U.K, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This company which is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (ZWS - Free Report) : This advanced water system solutions company which is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Price and Consensus
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor price-consensus-chart | Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.